Here’s What Happened in the ‘Hollywood Ripper’ Opening Statements

#MichaelGargiulo – Prosecution opening statement: “..the methodical and systematic slaughter of women by Michael Gargiulo, the killer.” pic.twitter.com/krGm4WbbIR — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 2, 2019

It’s a case over 25 years in the making. Opening statements are being held Thursday in the murder trial of Michael T. Gargiulo. Prosecutors in Los Angeles, California said this defendant, also known as the “Hollywood Ripper” is responsible for multiple, brutal attacks on women dating back decades.

Prosecutors said that his behavior stretched back to when he killed neighbor Tricia Pacaccio in 1993 back when he lived in Cook County, Illinois.

#HollywoodRipper – #MichaelGargiulo bragged to people years later, “I left the bitch on the step for dead.” He was a suspect in 1993, but no arrest. He moved to California. pic.twitter.com/UNgareTiCB — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 2, 2019

Gargiulo is charged in California over the 2001 murder of 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin, 2005 murder of 32-year-old Maria Bruno, and the attempted murder of Michelle Murphy. This last incident is pretty key. She was home alone on April 28, 2008 while her roommate was out of the country, according to the prosecution. Murphy left the second floor window open to let a breeze in. Gargiulo allegedly climbed up to the railing ledge, sliced through the screen, and stabbed Murphy as she slept.

But something happened: Murphy successfully fought back, and survived, prosecutors said. She kicked him, and this caused him to cut himself with his knife, authorities said. He ran away bleeding, and yelling that he was sorry, said the prosecution.

His DNA left at the scene resulted in the arrests in the three murders. Ellerin was stabbed 47 times and found dead outside her bathroom, according to the opening statement. Gargiulo allegedly attacked her from behind, almost decapitating her when he cut her throat.

#HollywoodRipper – Pros opening: In 2001 Gargiulo met Ashley Ellerin. Actor #AshtonKutcher went to Ellerin’s home to pick her up for a date in February 2001. She didn’t answer the door. Her roommate found her the next day, stabbed to death. Ellerin was stabbed 47 times. pic.twitter.com/ABX0hGzTs0 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 2, 2019

The murder of Bruno was no less brutal.

#HollywoodRipper – Pros opening. In 2005 #MichaelGargiulo lived near 32 year old Maria Bruno. He stabbed her multiple times, he cut off her breasts, attempted to remove her implants and stuffed one of her breasts in her mouth. pic.twitter.com/jpS7WFIcNB — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 2, 2019

The prosecutor said that Gargiulo had a pattern of living near his targets. Ellerin’s friends said he butted into her life by offering to change a tire for them, getting access to her home to fix a furnace, and beginning to show up uninvited. The defendant allegedly later moved into a Santa Monica apartment across an alley from Murphy, and was able to see into her home, said the prosecution.

