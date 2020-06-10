Police Confirm That Two Sets of Human Remains Were Found on Chad Daybell’s Property

Police in Rexburg, Idaho confirmed on Wednesday that they discovered two sets of human remains on the property of local man Chad Daybell, 51. It’s a disturbing development amid the disappearance of his wife Lori Daybell’s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, and Tylee Ryan, 17. Nonetheless, authorities say the autopsy is pending, and the remains have not been publicly identified.

Here’s what Rexburg Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said in a press release obtained by Law&Crime:

As you may know, on 06-09-2020 at approximately 07:00 hours, the Rexburg Police Department assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department and the F.B.I. served a search warrant at the residence of Chad Daybell located on the 200 block of North 1900 East in Fremont County. During the search of the property, investigators discovered what is believed to be unidentified human remains. After proper family notification, we would like to confirm at this time that investigators have discovered two sets of unidentified human remains. Autopsy results are pending.

Daybell is charged with two counts of felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. His wife was previously arrested for allegedly deserting JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Lori Daybell fled Rexburg instead of helping police finding her missing children.

Authorities previously said that unidentified human remains were found on Tuesday during the execution of a search warrant of Chad Daybell’s home. The new statement from police confirms these belonged to two people.

To be clear, the children are still technically missing, but the discovery taps into the worst fears of the case. The Rexburg mayor recently spoke of the children as if they were dead.

Here is my one on one interview with Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill about JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan being found. Police are waiting on autopsies of the human remains found. A representative of the grandparent’s Kay and Larry Woodcock told us to air the interview. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/2WfmEp14Oa — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) June 10, 2020

Joshua Vallow’s adoptive father Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Daybell’s brother Alex Cox on July 11, when the family lived in Arizona; the shooter maintained self-defense. The mother and their kids moved to Idaho less than two months later. Authorities have said the last indication of Tylee Ryan’s whereabouts was a Sept. 8 family trip to Yellowstone National Park. Joshua Vallow was last seen September 23.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children describe Joshua Vallow as white, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He stands 4’0″, and weighs 50 pounds. He is on the autism spectrum. The NCMEC say he may be in need of medical attention.

His sister Tylee is described as white, with blond hair, and blue eyes. She stands 5’0″, and weighs 160 pounds.

[Screengrab via ABC News]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]