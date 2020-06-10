Authorities Just Filed a Criminal Complaint Against Chad Daybell — Here’s What We Learned

Idaho authorities declined to go into detail on Tuesday night about their case against Chad Guy Daybell, but they made good on a promise to release more information on Wednesday. A criminal complaint was filed against the 51-year-old defendant now charged in the disappearance of his wife’s children.

Lori Daybell’s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan—ages 7 and 17 at the time they were last seen–have been missing since Sept. 2019. Lori and (her fifth husband) Chad ended up getting married in Nov. 2019–while her kids were missing and about two weeks after Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell died. Lori and Chad then went to Hawaii.

Lori was arrested on child in Hawaii in late February after leaving Rexburg, Idaho with Daybell. Although she was charged in a child desertion case, Chad Daybell was not arrested until Tuesday. Now we know have a better idea of why.

Rexburg Police Department Det. Ron Bell submitted a sworn affidavit alleging that Chad Daybell “on or between the 22nd day of September, 2019, and the 9th day ofJune, 2020 […] did willfully conceal and/or did aid and abet another to willfully conceal human remains, knowing that said human remains were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered.”

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that they found human remains on the defendant’s property. The remains haven’t been identified, but Rexburg Assistant Chief Gary Hagen confirmed in a Wednesday press release that two sets of remains were discovered.

“As you may know, on 06-09-2020 at approximately 07:00 hours, the Rexburg Police Department assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department and the F.B.I. served a search warrant at the residence of Chad Daybell located on the 200 block of North 1900 East in Fremont County,” Hagen said. “During the search of the property, investigators discovered what is believed to be unidentified human remains. After proper family notification, we would like to confirm at this time that investigators have discovered two sets of unidentified human remains. Autopsy results are pending.”

Authorities further allege that “on or between the 8th day of September, 2019, and the 9th day of June, 2020” Daybell did “willfully destroy, alter and/or conceal human remains, and/or did aid and abet another to willfully destroy, alter and/or conceal human remains knowing that said human remains were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered.”

Daybell is charged at this time with two felony counts of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. The complaint shows that each count is punishable by up to five years in prison upon conviction.

The complaint was signed on Wednesday by Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood and a magistrate judge. Daybell is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. MDT or 1 p.m. EST.

Read the complaint below:

