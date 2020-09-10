Watch Live: Lori Vallow Daybell Arraignment Hearing in Conspiracy Case

Lori Daybell (aka Lori Vallow) is scheduled for arraignment to take place Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. MT / 12 p.m. ET. You can watch in the player above.

WATCH LIVE at https://t.co/8AsKa3JrRM and our YouTube channel: Thurs 1:30pm MT/3:30 pmET #LoriVallowDaybell in court for arraignment on 2 counts of Conspiracy to Destroy, Alter or Conceal Evidence (#TyleeRyan & #JJVallow). She waived preliminary hearing so this is the next step. pic.twitter.com/oh7bxPNfNJ — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 9, 2020

She faces two counts in Fremont County for an alleged conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence. In other words, prosecutors say she, newest husband Chad Daybell, and her now-dead brother Alex Cox engaged in a plot to hide the deaths of her son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and daughter Tylee Ryan, who were 7 and 16 respectively when they were last seen in September 2019.

No one has been charged in the children’s deaths. Lori Daybell’s case caught national attention as news spread of her allegedly idiosyncratic and disturbing beliefs, and she stonewalled both the courts and reporters about the whereabouts of her missing kids. The remains of Joshua Vallow, and Ryan were discovered in June on Fremont County property belonging to Chad Daybell. They had been buried.

“The kids are safe,” Chad Daybell told ABC News in a March 1 report, back before the tragic discovery. Judging by the story from authorities, however, the children had been dead for months.

Lori Daybell is separately charged in Madison County for charges including contempt of court, and criminal solicitation to commit a crime. Through an attorney, she has denied wrongdoing.

[Image of the defendant courtesy of East Idaho News; pictures of Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan via National Center for Missing and Exploited Children]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]