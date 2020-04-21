WATCH LIVE: Brian Ross Investigates Special Edition on COVID-19

We hope we’re not being too dramatic when we say COVID-19 has changed the world, maybe forever. Employment, criminal law, politics: Even simple acts like going to the grocery have become complicated and fraught. How to make sense of it all? Join the Law&Crime Network every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. for Brian Ross Investigates special episodes on COVID-19. You can watch in the player above. The show will also play on the Law&Crime Network at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Host Brian Ross and a panel of top legal experts and analysts tackle the most pressing legal questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and takes live questions from viewers.

Prison is already dangerous and tough. Add overcrowding and a viral pandemic and now it’s truly a nightmare. After 4 years in prison for a crime she did not commit, @amandaknox now fights for prison reform and talks with us tomorrow on @BrianRoss Investigates. https://t.co/uWbf92tq37 pic.twitter.com/yYQrkT21eW — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 20, 2020

I’m getting unemployment but do I have to accept a job during the #covid19 pandemic? Employment Attorney, Felicia Ennis from @WarshawBurstein responds. https://t.co/n3695DW1H3 pic.twitter.com/i9MkOdbIcF — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 10, 2020

Of course, we will have plenty of guests on the show. Check-in for expert analysis and compelling points of view.

Ross presented a pilot episode on Thursday, March 30. He had on The Daily Debrief host Aaron Keller, and Virginia-based employment lawyer Tom Spiggle.

“The law is a moving target now,” Spiggle said. “Particularly, the states and localities are getting involved. We have some guidance. I mean, the law still applies. We can look at court guidance and federal agency guidance, but they’re very few easy answers these days when it comes to legal matters.”

COVID-19 LAW Q&A Experts Aaron Keller and Brian Ross discuss legal issues from Covid-19 affecting YOU! With our special guests, we're clarifying concerns, directing your questions, and listening to your feedback in an effort to help everyone in this time of need. Posted by Law & Crime on Thursday, March 26, 2020

