Oxford High School Shooter Pleads Guilty to All Charges Without Reaching a Deal with Prosecution

Ethan Crumbley appeared in an Oakland County, Michigan courtroom on Monday and pleaded guilty to all charges in the Oxford High School shooting, which he admittedly carried out on Nov. 30, 2021. Those admissions to 24 counts, including for murder and terrorism charges, did not come pursuant to a plea deal with the prosecution.

Crumbley, then 15, shot and killed Tate Myre, 16 Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17, at school with a gun his parents gifted him. Lawsuits currently and additionally allege that school employees did not heed warning signs or properly handle Crumbley after he was caught drawing violent images in class before he opened fire. Crumbley claimed the drawings depicted a video game.

Crumbley admitted his responsibility to the crimes without getting any concessions from the prosecution, which did not offer him a deal.

Judge Kwamé L. Rowe asked Crumbley if he understood the charges against him.

“Do you understand the maximum possible punishment you face here?” the judge asked.

“Yes sir,” Crumbley replied.

Crumbley also said that he understood he faces life in prison without parole.

“Is it your own choice to plead guilty?” the judge asked.

“Yes sir,” Crumbley answered.

One prosecutor said Friday that the guilty plea was coming.

“We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism and the prosecutor has notified the victims,” Oakland County Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams said at the time.

Crumbley’s mother and father, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley, still face involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the school shooting.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is expected to make remarks at 10:30 a.m. about Crumbley’s guilty plea.

You can watch the proceeding below:

Aaron Keller contributed to this report.

