Watch Live: Christopher Vasata to Be Sentenced for Killing 3 People on Night of Super Bowl

Christopher Vasata, 26, is to be sentenced in Palm Beach County, Florida in the first-degree murders of Kelli Doherty, 20, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, and Sean Henry, 26, on February 5, 2017. He faces a possible death sentence. Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Prosecutors said at his trial that he, Marcus Steward, 26, and possibly another person attacked the victims at the home of survivor Charles Vorpagel.

#ChristopherVasata – All evidence is in. Closing arguments tomorrow morning. If found guilty of 1st degree murder, Vasata faces the possibility of the death penalty. Kelli Doherty, Brandi El-Salhy and Sean Henry were killed the night of the Super Bowl in 2017. pic.twitter.com/AaPJctbXFx — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 19, 2019

Investigators said they found Vasata near the residence. He was shot twice. Prosecutors said the incident stems over a dispute in the drug trade. Vorpagel was a survivor of the incident and a witness, according to cops. As part of the fallout from the case, however, he was convicted on drug and weapons charges.

#ChristopherVasata – Vorpagel now says he’s not sure if there were 2 or 3 gunmen. He saw two people getting into Sean Henry’s car that was parked in the driveway. One was helping the other. (Vasata had been shot). — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 17, 2019

#ChristopherVasata – Vorpagel says another man, Luke Kutsukos, was friends with Vasata. he said Kutsukos robbed a friend of theirs (Vorpagel, Henry) and they wanted to get back at him. Note: Vasata’s defense says Luke was the 2nd shooter that night, not Vasata. — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 17, 2019

Vasata was convicted Thursday. You can see the verdict below.

Steward’s case is pending, and he would be tried separately.

[Mugshot via Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office]