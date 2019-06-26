Featured Posts

Watch Live: Christopher Vasata to Be Sentenced for Killing 3 People on Night of Super Bowl

by | 1:21 am, June 26th, 2019

Christopher Vasata, 26, is to be sentenced in Palm Beach County, Florida in the first-degree murders of Kelli Doherty, 20, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, and Sean Henry, 26, on February 5, 2017. He faces a possible death sentence. Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Prosecutors said at his trial that he, Marcus Steward, 26, and possibly another person attacked the victims at the home of survivor Charles Vorpagel.

Investigators said they found Vasata near the residence. He was shot twice. Prosecutors said the incident stems over a dispute in the drug trade. Vorpagel was a survivor of the incident and a witness, according to cops. As part of the fallout from the case, however, he was convicted on drug and weapons charges.

Vasata was convicted Thursday. You can see the verdict below.

Steward’s case is pending, and he would be tried separately.

[Mugshot via Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office]

