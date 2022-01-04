Chandler Halderson Trial in Bart, Krista Halderson Murders WATCH LIVE STREAM

A Wisconsin man stands trial for allegedly murdering and dismembering his parents without remorse, and providing false information on their disappearances. Chandler Michael Halderson, 23, faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Remains from his father Bart Halderson, 50, and mother Krista Halderson, 53, were found days apart, authorities said. You can watch trial in the player above.

Defendant Halderson reported his parents missing July 7th, claiming they left their home in the Village of Windsor days before on the 1st. He told WISC-TV at the time that they were going to the village of White Lake, Wisconsin.

“My last message I got from them, they were going to White Lake for the Fourth of July,” he told “There are some festivities that go around there. Better drink prices at the bars. Stuff like that.”

He said that to his knowledge, they were then going to their cabin in Langlade County.

“Along the way, they could’ve stopped many places,” he said. “I wouldn’t know all of them.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He was allegedly just feeding everyone lies.

Bart’s torso was found in rural Dane County, while remains from Krista were found in Sauk County and property run by the Department of Natural Resources, according to court documents obtained by The Wisconsin State Journal.

Their son had been searching Google for terms like “Body found Wisconsin,” “Woman’s body found in Wisconsin,” “Wisconsin dismembered body found,” and “Dead body found in Wisconsin,” authorities said. Investigators suggested Chandler Halderson used to a visit to property belonging to the partner of his girlfriend’s mother as cover to hide his father’s torso nearby. He had shot Bart Halderson at least once before dismembering him, officials said.

According to investigators, Halderson said after his arrest that “you don’t know the whole story,” and that he “didn’t feel bad about what I did.”

[Booking photo of defendant Halderson, and picture of Bart and Krista Halderson via Dane County Sheriff’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]