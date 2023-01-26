The second day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder case began on Thursday morning with jurors being shown body-worn camera footage from responding officers who arrived at the Murdaugh family estate in response to the defendant’s 911 call.

Late Wednesday afternoon, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and lead prosecutor Creighton Waters agreed that the footage, which is lengthy, would be shown in full, with the state acquiescing to that defense request after originally only planning on showing several clips from the perspective of law enforcement that grisly night in June.

The 54-year-old disgraced legal scion – disbarred as the murder allegations and myriad alleged financial improprieties came to light – is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son Paul Murdaugh, 22, with an AR-style .300 Blackout rifle and shotgun, respectively.

Blood made it onto Alex Murdaugh’s white T-shirt the night of the murders; the state claims some was blood spatter; the defense claims it got there when the defendant checked his family for signs of life – but those details went unmentioned during opening arguments.

Instead, Waters promised jurors they would agree with the prosecution’s interpretation of other evidence like “crucial” cellular phone records, the body camera footage, and Alex Murdaugh’s 911 call.

The defense welcomed some of that evidence during their opening statement.

Harpootlian said the body camera footage would show his client distraught on the night of the gruesome slayings.

“I want you to hear that 911 tape,” Harpootlian added. “It is a man hysterical in grief trying to find out what’s going on.”

The state’s alleged motive for the crime – Alex Murdaugh’s impending financial ruin – is currently being hashed out beyond the reach of the jury. The defense needled the prosecution for being unable to provide jurors with a motive as the trial began.

“Why?” Harpootlian shouted out loud. “This is gonna be interesting. He doesn’t know why.”

[image via screengrab/Law&Crime Network]

