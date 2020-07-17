Georgia Authorities Confirm Sex Crimes Investigation Against Suspect in Ahmaud Arbery Murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Friday tweeted that William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr., a defendant in the alleged murder of Ahmaud Arbery, is also the subject of a sex crimes investigation.

“On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, the Glynn County Police Department requested that the GBI initiate a sex crimes investigation based on allegations made against William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, Jr.,” the GBI said in a tweet. “The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Later, the GBI clarified who would be handling the investigation: “After further discussions with the Glynn County Police Department, it was determined that the Camden County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction in this case. The official request for the GBI investigation came from Camden County SO.”

WSB-TV reported that the sex crimes accusations are “unrelated” to the Ahmaud Arbery case.

All three defendants in the Arbery prosecution have pleaded not guilty to murder charges. A judge denied bond for Bryan on Friday.

[image via the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office]

