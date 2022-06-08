A Lawyer and Journalist Are Auctioning Off Johnny Depp Trial Wristbands, Notebook to Raise Money for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles

A Kentucky lawyer and a journalist who attended the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are auctioning off their wristbands and a notebook on eBay to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA). The pair’s decision to set up the auction came after trial testimony revealed Heard failed to fulfill her public pledge to donate half of her $7 million divorce settlement to the hospital.

“I am very excited to be a part of such a great cause in helping sick children and I’m looking forward to seeing how much our efforts can raise for the organization,” said Larry Forman, Esq. who is known on twitter as @KYDUIGuy.

A few things you don’t understand about the nb:

1) 💯 is going to charity;

2) 90% of the contents of the nb is already on Twitter;

3) Juror reactions are not going to change the course of the trial; and

4) it will be shipped AFTER the appeal deadline expires

Now, calm yourselves — The DUI Guy+ (@KyDUIGuy) June 8, 2022

Heard testified that she donated $250,000 to CHLA on January 9, 2018. A CHLA representative testified the check came from a Fidelity account in Heard’s name. Candie Goldbronn testified via video deposition that CHLA had received a $100,000 check from Johnny Depp’s business manager, Ed White, in June 2018 that was to be credited toward the $3.5 million pledge Heard made to CHLA.

Goldbronn said she contacted Heard’s publicist and White in June 2019 to see whether Heard intended to fulfill the pledge. Goldbronn said she never received a response from Heard’s publicist. Heard has maintained she couldn’t fulfill the pledge to CHLA or the ACLU because Depp sued her. However, Depp’s lawyers have pointed out that Heard had the entire divorce settlement—free of tax liability —well before the suit was filed. Heard’s team says she intends to fulfill the pledge.

“While others have failed to keep their promises, we are here for you. We stand by you and we support you. It is our deepest hope that our proceeds from the memorabilia auction from the Depp v. Heard trial will bring assistance and sustenance to all in need. We stand with CHLA,” said Vanessa Blair, a news producer who covered the case and organized the auction.

A spokesperson for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles issued the following statement to Law&Crime when asked about the fundraiser set up by Forman and Blair:

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a leader in pediatric medicine, research and education, in large part, thanks to its compassionate and generous donors. Philanthropists of all financial means help ensure the hospital can achieve its mission to create hope and build healthier futures.

For more about the fundraiser, see here.

[Images: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images]

