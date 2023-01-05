Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Headed to Court After Extradition to Idaho

The man accused of stabbing four Idaho college students to death is heading to court after being extradited from Pennsylvania.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is being held without bail on four counts of murder and one count of burglary, according to online records from the Latah County Jail. Authorities have charged him with killing University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21 in off-campus housing in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

It was “likely” that some of the victims were asleep when they died, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told KTVB at the time, although she did not specify

The case — in which four young people were tragically and mysteriously slain — has attracted nationwide attention and rocked the small town of Moscow, Idaho. The search for the person or people responsible reached a pivotal point on Friday, as authorities arrested Kohberger in his parents’ home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

Although Kohberger was apprehended in Pennsylvania, he does have cross-country ties to the western Idaho region: he had just finished his first semester as a criminal justice Ph.D. student at Washington State University’s campus in Pullman, Washington, which is about 9 miles away from Moscow.

Cops have previously said they were looking for a 2011 to 2013 model of the car, saying it was in the area of the murders; police have since said that they have indeed seized a 2015 white Hyundai Elantra. Kohberger’s Pennsylvania public defender Jason Allen LaBar has confirmed that the defendant drove this car.

Authorities in Pennsylvania executed three search warrants, including one for Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra, said First Assistant District Attorney Mike Mancuso of Monroe County in a press conference on Tuesday.

“Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” LaBar told NBC Philadelphia in a Saturday report.

Authorities have released documents relating to Kohberger’s arrest. Second Judicial District Magistrate Judge Megan E. Marshall in Latah County had previously issued a gag order on Tuesday afternoon barring law enforcement, attorneys, and agents for both the defense and the state from talking to the general public or the media about the case. Moscow police have already said they will no longer be commenting.

Kohberger waived extradition at a hearing on Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

Idaho student murders suspect #BryanKohberger waived his extradition Tuesday in a hearing in Pennsylvania. The Law&Crime Network’s Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie has the details. #IdahoFour #idahosuspect pic.twitter.com/rRUyfWyzGa — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) January 4, 2023

He boarded a flight back to Idaho on Wednesday morning by way of a small Pennsylvania State Police plane. After roughly 15 hours of travel, and stopping twice to refuel, he landed at 6:24 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and was immediately taken into custody by law enforcement, who quickly led the defendant into a grey pickup truck. He was then transported to the Latah County Jail.

In an interview with Law&Crime Network’s Angenette Levy, Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles said his office was prepared for Kohberger’s arrival and that the jail would be able to accommodate the defendant’s “strict” vegan diet. The defendant will also have access to books and a telephone. He won’t mix with general population, however.

At the Latah Co. Sheriff’s Office. It’s in the same building as the courthouse. SO oversees jail which houses 37 inmates. #BryanKohberger will not be in general population and his vegan diet will be accommodated @LawCrimeNetwork #IdahoFour pic.twitter.com/zRejJAvhFp — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) January 3, 2023

Law&Crime is covering the hearing live on its YouTube channel, found here.

Colin Kalmbacher and Angenette Levy contributed to this report.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]