Suspect in Quadruple Idaho University Student Murders Arrested in Pennsylvania

A suspect in the brutal slayings of four university students in Idaho has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, a source close to the matter told Law&Crime.

Law&Crime’s Angenette Levy confirmed that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has been charged in connection with the deaths of Xana Kernodle, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, and Kernodle’s roommates Maddie Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Kohberger is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, a source close to the case told Levy.

Court documents show that Kohberger was denied bail and ordered to be extradited to Idaho. The document is silent on the nature of the allegations against him.

Fox News had reported that a man in his mid 20s was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 a.m. in Scranton on Friday.

The arrest could mark a significant advancement in the investigation of in the violent stabbing deaths of the four students, who were stabbed to death as they slept in their Moscow house on Nov. 13.

Chapin and Kernodle were at a Sigma Chi fraternity party between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the night of Nov. 12, 2022, the Idaho State Police (ISP) said. Goncalves and Mogen were at bar in downtown Moscow called the Corner Club between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. that night.

At around 1:40 a.m., Goncalves and Mogen went to a mac and cheese food truck called Grub Truck, the ISP said, citing a Twitch stream showing both young women there, ordering food and in good spirits.

By roughly 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022, all four students were back at the three-story home they shared with two other roommates. Shortly after the killings, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told a local TV station, without elaborating, that some of the students were killed in their beds and some were “likely” asleep when stabbed to death.

The Moscow Police Department scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. According to a press release, Police Chief James Fry said he would give an update on the investigation, along with other state and local law enforcement.

Angenette Levy and Colin Kalmbacher contributed to this report.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]