Jerome Corsi Accuses Roger Stone of Trying to Give Him a Stroke in New $25 Million Lawsuit

Jerome Corsi, former associate of Roger Stone, is now suing him over statements he made on InfoWars, as well as alleged threats that he says were meant to keep him from testifying in his criminal case.

The complaint, filed in D.C. federal court on Thursday, says that in statements made on the right-wing site in January, Stone said Corsi “has told a number of lies,” and “was perfectly willing to bear false witness against me on multiple points that are complete fabrications,” and other similar statements. He also says that Stone falsely accused him of alcoholism. The lawsuit also accuses Stone of using other people, “either out in the open or secretly,” to defame Corsi. Those others include InfoWars’ Alex Jones and Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra Fairbanks, who recently faced a legal threat of her own from Corsi’s lawyer Larry Klayman.

In addition to the defamation claims, the lawsuit also states that Stone threatened him by saying, “I look forward to our confrontation. I will demolish you.” Corsi claims that by making threats against against him, Stone ” intended to try even cause Plaintiff Corsi to have heart attacks and strokes, in order that Plaintiff will be unable to testify at Stone’s criminal trial.”

The complaint does not say that Corsi did suffer a heart attack or stroke, nor does it say that he has a history of such afflictions that would make these events likely to occur. Instead, it just points out that Corsi is 72 years old, and says Corsi suffered unspecified “severe emotional distress” and “severe harm and damage.”

The lawsuit also says that Stone “threatened kill a material witness and his dog … ‘Mafia style,'” in reference to allegations in Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s indictment of Stone, which claims that he threatened Randy Credico. Corsi states that he and Credico were the two unnamed associates in the indictment, who were said to have communicated with Stone about WikiLeaks and the publication of hacked Clinton campaign emails. The reference to threats to Credico are made to support the notion that Stone’s comments about Corsi were meant to be similarly threatening.

When asked for an additional statement on the lawsuit, Corsi’s attorney Larry Klayman told Law&Crime, “The complaint speaks for itself. That is my statement. ”

Corsi has gone on record saying that the references to him in the indictment are true, and now he claims Stone is trying to coerce him or threaten him so he doesn’t cooperate with prosecutors in his case. The complaint goes on to give extensive descriptions of Stone’s history with President Richard Nixon and his admiration of Mafia figures to support the allegation of threatening behavior.

The lawsuit seeks in excess of $25 million in damages for claims that include defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It also makes a claim for assault, saying that Stone placed Corsi “in apprehension of an imminent harmful or offensive contact and physical harm and death,” with threats that had credibility because Stone “portrays himself as a ‘mafia’ figure.”

Law&Crime reached out to Stone and his attorney for comment, and will update this space should they respond.

[Image via Newsmax screengrab]

