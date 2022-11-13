White Teacher Put on Administrative Leave for Telling Students ‘My Race Is the Superior One’

A white teacher was suspended after telling a diverse array of a students that he believed his race was better than others. The educator was not identified. Bohls Middle School is in Pflugerville, Texas.

Footage released online by a parent showed the teacher, an older man in glasses and a blue shirt, addressing a student.

“Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one,” he said, appearing to look in the direction of two Black students.

A teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after telling students “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one”https://t.co/gBPu96uYB4 pic.twitter.com/FLXgEwVsXk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 13, 2022

Students largely met the news with an assortment of guffaws. Others were more subdued in manner.

“So white is better than all?” said a student from off-camera, challenging him.

“Let me finish,” said the teacher. “I think everybody thinks that. They’re just not honest about it.”

The conversation continued.

“I think everybody’s a racist at that level,” the teacher said.

“I actually respected you for a while,” said a Black student, “but now, I don’t even have anymore respect for you.”

Another Black student said much the same.

“No, you should have more respect because I’m honest,” the teacher said.

“We are aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students this week during an advisory class,” Principal Sharon Churchin of Bohls Middle School said, according to KXAN in a Friday report. “This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation.”

