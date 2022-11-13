Mother-of-Two Reported Missing After ‘Significant Amount of Blood’ Found at Home: Cops

Cops are looking for a missing woman after her sister found a “significant amount of blood” at their home. Rachel Castillo, 25, disappeared in Simi Valley, California, some time on Thursday.

Her mother Robyn Castillo says the father of Castillo’s two sons — aged 2 and 5 — picked them up in the morning, but that was planned, and they have no reason to think he hurt her, according to KABC. Family and the father of the children have been cooperative, cops said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“We don’t even have a suspect because we don’t know what happened,” Police Commander Ritchie Lew reportedly said. “What the detectives are trying to figure out is what happened and where she is.”

Rachel’s sister Emily Castillo said she returned to their home at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, and found a lot of blood. She called their mother, who lives several miles up the road, and then 911.

“I was running around the house trying to see if I could find her somewhere,” Emily told KABC. “I checked her bathroom, under her bed, her closet, my closet, the laundry room, my bathroom and my bedroom but she wasn’t anywhere in there.”

“Upon further investigation, a significant amount of blood was located in her home,” Simi Valley cops said. “Rachel’s whereabouts are unknown. Given the circumstances, it is believed Rachel is at risk.”

They ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Simi Valley Police Department at (805) 583-6950.

Castillo stands 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 105 pounds, officers said.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities do not know what clothing she wore on her disappearance.

Robyn Castillo said she initially believed someone took Rachel but now she not know if that’s what truly occurred, according to KABC. Rachel would not have left the children or her responsibilities, she told the Times. Rachel was studying to become a marriage and family therapist, working for a master’s degree in clinical psychology at the online program of Pepperdine University.

“She’s a great mother,” Robyn Castillo told KABC. “She’s a good daughter. She’s a good sister. She’s a good friend.”

[Image via Simi Valley Police Department]

