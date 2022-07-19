U.S. Attorney’s Office Declines to Prosecute Late Show with Stephen Colbert Group for Capitol Entry

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., has declined to prosecute nine people from CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert who were arrested for unlawful entry at the U.S. Capitol.

Capitol police arrested the nine Stephen Colbert staffers on unlawful entry charges on June 16 because members of the group “had been told several times before they entered the Congressional buildings that they had to remain with a staff escort inside the buildings and they failed to do so,” according to a police press release.

Police announced Monday they were “just informed the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is declining to prosecute the case.”

“We respect the decision that office has made. Any questions about that decision should be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia,” according to the press release.

A vice president of communications for CBS told NBC News that the arrestees were part of a production team for “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.”

[Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images]

