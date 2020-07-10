Trump Will Reportedly Commute Sentence of Convicted Felon Who ‘Lied’ Because the ‘Truth Looked Bad’ for the President

Prosecutors said he lied to protect the president, a jury found him guilty of all charges, and the Attorney General of the United States said the prosecution was a “righteous” one. Now President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to say (and soon): Get me Roger Stone … a commutation.

The 67-year-old “dirty trickster,” ratfucker extraordinaire, and longtime friend-cum-adviser to the president explicitly asked for either a pardon or a commutation on Tuesday, July 7.

“I want the president to know that I have exhausted all my legal remedies and that only an act of clemency will provide justice in my case and save my life!” Stone said in a text message.

Here’s what the DOJ has to say about commutations, in general: “The power to commute a sentence for a federal offense is vested in the President alone. It is an extraordinary remedy that is very rarely granted.”

Stone was convicted in Nov. 2019 on charges obstruction, witness tampering, and lying to Congress regarding his contacts with WikiLeaks in the lead up to the 2016 election. Federal prosecutors said that Stone lied to Congress to protect the president.

“Roger Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee because the truth looked bad,” said then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky, formerly a member of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office. “The truth looked bad for the Trump campaign and the truth looked bad for Donald Trump.”

Stone said Friday that Trump “knows I was under enormous pressure to turn on him.”

In the past, Trump said it was “[n]ice to know” that “some people” (Stone) still have the “guts” not to make up lies about him.

Turning on Trump “would have eased my situation considerably,” Stone added on Friday. “But I didn’t.” Some of the president’s most outspoken critics immediately interpreted Stone’s words in the worst possible light.

Stone maintains that he was the victim of a “witch hunt.” He told Fox News that he would use a commutation to vindicate himself.

“If I should be fortunate enough to get a commutation, I would continue to fight for vindication,” he said. Stone’s lawyers have repeatedly hammered the jury foreperson and trial judge Amy Berman Jackson. In April, Judge Jackson rejected their bid for a new trial.

Zelinsky and three other prosecutors famously quit the Stone case in February after Department of Justice higher-ups intervened in sentencing recommendations. Zelinsky, styled by House Democrats as a whistleblower, testified on Capitol Hill in June.

“In the many cases I have been privileged to work on in my career, I have never seen political influence play any role in prosecutorial decision making. With one exception: United States v. Roger Stone,” he said.

The intervention in the Stone case prompted widespread outrage among former DOJ officials. The uproar prompted Attorney General Bill Barr to do a damage control sit-down interview with ABC News, during which Barr said he believed the Stone prosecution was a “righteous” one.

“Well, as you know, the Stone case was prosecuted while I was attorney general. And I supported it. I think it was established, he was convicted of obstructing Congress and witness tampering. And I thought that was a righteous prosecution,” Barr said.

Indeed, even Attorney General Barr, who is overseeing an investigation of the Russiagate investigators and who has supported the undoing of the Michael Flynn prosecution, said publicly that he was “happy that [Stone] was convicted.”

The commutation would follow last-ditch filings from Stone’s lawyers, who asked for a delay to the start of Stone’s 40-month prison sentence. The prison reporting date is set for July 14.

President Trump had for some time hinted at a possible Stone pardon, even going so far as to say Stone could “sleep well at night.”

