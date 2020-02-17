Featured Posts

Therapist Formerly Engaged to Drew Carey Was Murdered by an Ex-Boyfriend: Cops

by | 10:32 am, February 17th, 2020

A California woman was killed early Saturday morning, and a former boyfriend is responsible, say cops. Dr. Amie Harwick was apparently thrown off a third-story balcony at her home, police said in a WPVI report. Gareth Pursehouse, 41, is charged with murder.

Harwick was a sex, marriage, and family therapist. She used to be engaged to comedian and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey.

Law enforcement said they received reports of a woman screaming. They went to the scene. Harwick’s roommate claimed she was being assaulted. Officers found the doctor knocked out and badly injured. Her condition was consistent with a fall from the above third-story balcony, police said.

Cops said Harwick had recently voiced fear regarding Pursehouse, her ex. The doctor had also filed a now-expired restraining order against him. There was evidence of forced entry and a struggle at her home, investigators said. Authorities arrested the defendant outside the residence.

