Therapist Formerly Engaged to Drew Carey Was Murdered by an Ex-Boyfriend: Cops

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A California woman was killed early Saturday morning, and a former boyfriend is responsible, say cops. Dr. Amie Harwick was apparently thrown off a third-story balcony at her home, police said in a WPVI report. Gareth Pursehouse, 41, is charged with murder.

fucking enraged to hear this news…she was my therapist. …we spoke in detail about my past history w domestic abuse. She dedicated her LIFE to helping women like me. feels unreal. RIP dr.amie https://t.co/v9AR3Xf4hE — kelsey darragh (@kelseydarragh) February 17, 2020

I was so saddened to receive this news today. Dr Amie Harwick was my therapist. Her work changed my life. It’s truly heartbreaking that she passionately dedicated her life helping others heal from trauma and live freely. This shouldn’t have happened to her https://t.co/UepogmktSH — Emily Sears (@emilysears) February 17, 2020

Harwick was a sex, marriage, and family therapist. She used to be engaged to comedian and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey.

Law enforcement said they received reports of a woman screaming. They went to the scene. Harwick’s roommate claimed she was being assaulted. Officers found the doctor knocked out and badly injured. Her condition was consistent with a fall from the above third-story balcony, police said.

#DrewCarey Ex-fiancé Amie Harwick murdered At her Hollywood Hills home (LAPD). A Playa Del Rey man facing murder charge. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/MgZv9RuxH9 — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) February 17, 2020

Cops said Harwick had recently voiced fear regarding Pursehouse, her ex. The doctor had also filed a now-expired restraining order against him. There was evidence of forced entry and a struggle at her home, investigators said. Authorities arrested the defendant outside the residence.

[Screengrab via Harwick’s YouTube channel]