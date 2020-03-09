Featured Posts

Simona Mangiante Says She and George Papadopoulos Are ‘Officially’ Getting a Divorce

by | 9:13 pm, March 9th, 2020

It wasn’t so long ago that Law&Crime brought you video of Simona Mangiante and George Papadopoulos’s wedding at a Chicago courthouse. But Mangiante said Monday on Twitter that the two are getting a divorce.

“Officially divorcing @GeorgePapa19 after the months of abuses and ultimately the huge disrespect he showed this morning in his podcast. I am tired of him and playing his wife,” she tweeted. “He is a monster t [sic].”

Law&Crime can confirm that this pinned tweet was neither the result of a hack nor a joke. When reached by Law&Crime, Mangiante confirmed her Twitter post announcing a divorce.

“It’s true,” she said, adding that she was staying in a hotel.

There were other tweets as well in which Mangiante called Papadopoulos a “traitor” and a “grifter.”

“I regret defending you,” she said.

Mangiante briefly deleted her account, then deleted the tweet saying she and her husband were “officially divorcing.” The other tweets remained.

On her Instagram account Mangiante said, “Taking a pause off Twitter until I will release a proper interview with all details.”

The news comes not long after Papadopoulos’s campaign for former Rep. Katie Hill’s (D) seat in California fell flat.

Moments ago, Papadopoulos tweeted, “Hell of an episode today, guys.”

That tweet was also deleted.

Papadopoulos is a former Trump campaign aide who spent 12 days in prison after being caught up in the Mueller probe. When he emerged, the 32-year-old once dismissed as a “coffee boy” by his former allies said he was railroaded. He pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Law&Crime’s Brian Ross and Rhonda Schwartz were the only reporters in attendance at the Mangiante-Papadopoulos wedding. Video of that day was shown exclusively on Law&Crime.

Rhonda Schwartz contributed to this report.

[Image via Law&Crime Network]

Matt Naham

Matt Naham is managing editor of Law&Crime. He formerly worked as news editor and weekend editor at Rare.

