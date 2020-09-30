Shooting Suspect in Ambush of Two Los Angeles Deputies Has Been Arrested

Press Conference: Sheriff Villanueva to Provide Update on Compton Ambush Shooting Investigation https://t.co/eb2d2jR3XZ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 30, 2020

Authorities in Los Angeles County have announced that a man was charged on Wednesday with trying to murder two sheriff’s deputies while they were sitting in their patrol vehicle outside a train station. They identified the defendant as Deonte Lee Murray, 36. Investigators said he is the individual seen on video walking up to the car, and opening fire on the deputies. The victims–a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who have not been identified by name–survived despite respectively sustaining injuries to the jaw and head.

Murray faces two counts each of willful, deliberate and premediated attempted murder of a peace officer, and possession of a firearm by a felon, the DA’s office said.

According to authorities, Murray had actually been arrested three days after the September 12 shooting in connection to a carjacking.

“Murray was charged on September 17 with one felony count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm-personal use of a firearm,” said a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s statement obtained by Law&Crime. He is also charged with attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a press conference on Wednesday that Murray was also charged with shooting the carjacking victim. She said that criminal complaint in that matter was amended to include the new charges.

LASD Capt. Kent Wegener said that the suspect fled after the shooting, and escaped in a black 4-door sedan. Detectives said they were able to learn the suspect had been in a black Mercedes Benz sedan. Wegener said that investigators learned about a Sept. 1 carjacking of a black Mercedes Benz sedan. Murray was arrested through the carjacking investigation, Wegener said.

The carjacking suspect’s picture was compared to the surveillance video of the Sept. 12 shooting, strengthen “the possibility that he was involved,” Wegener said.

In pursuing and arresting Murray, authorities recovered the black Mercedes Benz, and the pistol used in the shooting of the deputies, according to the captain’s account. Authorities won’t be releasing the suspect’s picture because of a court order in the carjacking case, and because witness interviews are pending and may involve photographic line ups.

Wegener said at this point, investigators believe Murray acted alone in the shooting of the deputies. The investigation is ongoing.

The defendant could not be reached for comment. He is scheduled for an arraignment to take place Wednesday. Prosecutors want bail set at $6.15 million. If convicted as charged, Murray faces life in prison, they said.

