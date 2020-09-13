‘Cowardly’: Man Ambushed 2 Deputies Sitting in Their Patrol Vehicle, Authorities Say (VIDEO)

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Warning: Video is disturbing.

A gunman stepped up to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle, and opened fire, as seen on video. Two deputies were injured, according to officials. The incident happened at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday at the Compton terminal of the MTA Blue Line, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters at a press conference.

“This was an unprovoked, cowardly act,” said Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-District 59), chair of the Committee of Public Safety.

The victims were transported to St. Francis Medical Center, said LASD Captain Kent Wegener. He said they had a “very, very generic suspect description of a dark-skinned male.”

The deputies suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, and were out of surgery, Villanueva said. He did not say where they were struck. The sheriff described the female deputy as the 31-year-old mother of six-year-old boy, and the male deputy as a 24-year-old man. He swore them into office 14 months ago, he said.

At least one of the victims was shot in the face, and the other was struck in the head, said law enforcement sources cited by The Los Angeles Times.

The aftermath of the incident was on edge, as a number of demonstrators showed up to the hospital.

A tense situation developing in Lynwood as a handful of protesters on sidewalk shout at deputies outside St. Francis medical center where 2 deputies are recovering from surgery after being shot tonight in Compton pic.twitter.com/wwpcnVFvOI — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Deputies said they arrested a male adult protester at the hospital after he did not comply with a dispersal order. They claimed a woman ran at them, and ignored their commands to stay back.

(3/3) The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

148 P.C. is the law for resisting arrest. The woman was identified elsewhere as LAist reporter Josie Huang.

ABC7 showing video of radio reporter being taken down to the pavement by officers, handcuffed and led to a patrol car outside of hospital where two #LA County deputies shot in ambush are being treated @LASDHQ #crime #SoCal pic.twitter.com/rTg1UdeDKA — Scott Schwebke (@TheChalkOutline) September 13, 2020

LAist contended with the version of events from deputies. LASD Spokesperson Deputy Juanita Navarro said Huang “didn’t have proper credentials,” but an article from outlet reporters Frank Stoltze and Aaron Mendelson stated “she was clearly wearing press credentials around her neck.” Huang said she was attempting to document the arrest of a protester.

Hi, all. I’m out of county jail and am headed home. Thank you for caring. I have seen @LASDHQ tweets and have thoughts and videos to share soon after a little rest — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

