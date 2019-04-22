Rudy Giuliani Dares Democrats to Impeach Trump

President Donald Trump‘s attorney Rudy Giuliani has been no stranger to interviews in the immediate aftermath of the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report. In his latest interview, Giuliani dared Democrats to impeach the president.

Speaking to the New York Daily News on Monday, touted a move toward impeachment as a political victory for the president. While Giuliani said that it’d be great if Democrats didn’t impeach Trump, he also said “They can do it if they want to.”

“Would it politically be the best thing that could happen to the president? Absolutely,” Giuliani said, before criticizing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Giuliani said that Pelosi is “worried” about making Trump “look like a victim.”

“If they start an impeachment, the American people will quickly see it’s a political witch hunt and it would make the president a victim,” he said.

In advance of the publication of Mueller’s findings, Pelosi said that she didn’t think it was necessarily the right path to take.

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country,” she said. “And he’s just not worth it.”

Pelosi made similar remarks on Monday.

“Whether currently indictable or not, it is clear that the president has, at a minimum, engaged in highly unethical and unscrupulous behavior which does not bring honor to the office he holds,” she said. Rather than rushing to demand impeachment proceedings, Pelosi said it’s “important to know that the facts regarding holding the president accountable can be gained outside of impeachment hearings.”

“While our views range from proceeding to investigate the findings of the Mueller report or proceeding directly to impeachment, we all firmly agree that we should proceed down a path of finding the truth,” Pelosi continued. “As we proceed to uncover the truth and present additional needed reforms to protect our democracy, we must show the American people we are proceeding free from passion or prejudice, strictly on the presentation of fact.”

Other Democrats feel differently.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who is running for president in 2020, said on Friday that fellow Democrats should care more about their “constitutional duty” than “political considerations.”

“To ignore a President’s repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country,” she said.

[Image via DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images]