A New Hampshire Republican lawmaker was arrested for disorderly conduct for screaming and swearing at a snowplow truck driver who captured part of the encounter on his cellphone, authorities said this week.

Jeffrey Greeson, of Wentworth, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and simple assault, the New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. Greeson was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to the Plymouth District Court on May 18.

The confrontation went down on March 4, at 8:15 a.m. when police got a report that a citizen was obstructing a snowplow operated by the Wentworth Highway Department, police said.

In the video, Greeson can be heard saying, “You don’t put it in the driveway.”

“Get your hands off me,” said the snowplow driver, Paul Manson, behind the camera.

In an interview with WMUR, he said he was shocked.

“It was mind-blowing to me,” he said. “It took me a few days to actually settle down and figure out exactly what had happened. I think that he should be held accountable for his actions.”

In an interview with the Associated Press, Manson said Greeson was upset because he wasn’t pushing the snow off the road far enough.

“I was putting it all in his driveway, which I’m going to be honest with you, that’s what I do,” Manson said, according to the AP. “My job is to get the snow off the road. And I feel bad most of the time because I do put snow back in people’s driveway, and I really can’t help it.

“I get to go home when I’m done with my 15-, 16-, 18-hour shifts and do the same thing,” Manson said.

In a statement to the station, he said he apologized to Manson.

“He accepted my apology. That was several days ago. And we have both moved on.”

On Twitter, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley expressed disgust over Greeson’s behavior.

“Yet another unhinged NH House Republican,” he tweeted. “Keep in mind he is not only a state rep but says he is a Christian Pastor! He jumped in front of snowplow demanding he get special treatment in clearing his driveway.”

