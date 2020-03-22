‘Repent’: Some Weinstein Accusers Sound Off on Report That He Caught Coronavirus

Dozens of women have claimed that former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein engaged in sexual misconduct against them, so it’s no surprise that some immediately responded to a report that he caught the coronavirus while incarcerated. Alleged victim Louise Godbold, who said the inmate sexually abused her in two instances, took a stern tone.

“I wish ill on no one. But your sins will catch up with you. And for those who supported this criminal,” she wrote in a tweet, “if you lie down with dogs, you will get up with fleas.

Actress Rose McGowan, who said Weinstein raped her, told him to “repent.”

At New York prison, Harvey Weinstein put in isolation after contracting virus | Covid-19 | https://t.co/P5XQWIzDKy: Dear Harvey, In your darkest hour, repent. And in your lightest moment set yourself free. https://t.co/RULg5wz55y — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 22, 2020

Actress Rosanna Arquette, who said her career suffered because she rejected a sexual advance from Weinstein, focused more on the broader consequences of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

I don’t wish this on any human being I Wish everyone to have access to testing so we can stop the spread of this killer virus and for our president to to take care of the American people. People are dying. He really really dosnt care does he ? — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 22, 2020

Weinstein was found guilty in a Manhattan courtroom last month in the 2006 sexual assault of former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, and 2013 third-degree rape of former actress Jessica Mann. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. His legal and PR team continue to deny all allegations of sexual assault and rape, asserting that their client only engaged in consensual affairs: He was flawed, but innocent, they said. They’ve promised an appeal of the conviction, and have said that he suffered from a number of health problems.

For now, it’s publicly unconfirmed if Weinstein has the novel coronavirus. Reports come from The Niagara Gazette, who cited two official sources on background, and Deadline, who cited one.

Weinstein’s team told Law&Crime late Sunday afternoon that they didn’t know if he had the virus.

“Our team that has HIPAA consent has not heard anything like that yet,” Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer told Law&Crime in an email. “I can’t tell you what I don’t know.”

Imran H. Ansari, a civil attorney for Weinstein, told Law&Crime that “as of this time, his legal team has not yet confirmed the report of diagnosis.”

