Rep. George Santos arrested on 13-count indictment for fraud, money laundering and more

Rep. George Santos, the right-wing U.S. congressman who ascended to MAGA stardom on a pile of serial fabrications, has been arrested on a 13-count indictment accusing him of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements.

“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

After his election to public office, the New York Times exposed the then-congressman-elect’s image as the “embodiment of the American dream” as a lie. Santos claimed he graduated from Baruch College, became a “seasoned Wall Street financier and investor” at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and had a registered charity called Friends of Pets United. The Times found no evidence any of that was true, and other discrepancies soon followed, including genealogy records contradicting his claims that his grandparents escaped the Holocaust. Santos acknowledged that he exaggerated his ties to Judaism, calling himself “Jew-ish.”

Questions also lingered about how Santos — who reported no assets and had a salary of $55,000 in 2020 — reported between $1 and $5 million from his company Devolder Organization some two years later.

Federal prosecutors claim that Santos went far beyond embellishments of his life and backstory: Santos allegedly committed a spree of federal crimes.

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” Peace continued. “He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives. My Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively root out corruption and self-dealing from our community’s public institutions and hold public officials accountable to the constituents who elected them.”

Read the indictment here.

This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for more details and developments.

