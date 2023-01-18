Authorities in Idaho on Wednesday unsealed the warrant police executed when searching the home of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of brutally slaying four University of Idaho students at an off-campus home.

In the application for the search warrant, investigators said had probable cause to believe they would find evidence linking Kohberger to the gruesome slayings. Among the items specifically listed in the application were “blood, or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells” or items which with blood or fluid on them, stabbing weapons (including a “sword”), and “trace evidence” including DNA and “hair (whether human or animal/dog,”

According to the document, police seized several items from the home, including one black nitrite-type glove, the dust container from a vacuum cleaner, 13 possible hair strands – one of which may belong to an animal, a “Fire TV” stick, a pillow with a “reddish/brownish stain” and a computer tower, among other things.

Kohberger is charged in the murders of four students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernel, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21 — who were stabbed to death at off-campus house located on King Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Some, but not all, of the victims were killed as they slept, according to the Latah County Coroner.

The warrant further reveals detectives’ observations from inside of the home where the young students died and how it affected the direction of the investigation, including specifically looking for evidence of a dog owned by one of the victims inside of Kohberger’s home.

“The King Road Residence contained a significant amount of blood from the victims including spatter and castoff (blood stain pattern resulting from blood drops released from an object due to its motion) which, based on my training, makes it likely that this evidence was transferred to Kohberger’s person, clothing, or shoes,” the document states. “Based on the locations of the suspect vehicle and [Kohberger’s] phone immediately following the murders, it is probable that Kohberger went home to his residence at 1630 NE Valley Rd. At that time, it is likely that he still had blood or other trace evidence on his person/clothes/shoes, including skin cells or hai from the victims or from Goncalves’ dog. It is likely that some trace evidence was transferred to areas in his apartment through contact with the items worm during the attack. ”

Read the warrant below.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]