Proof Jeffrey Epstein Was Not Required to Register as Sex Offender in New Mexico Has Misspelled Name

In a supplemental bail submission ahead of a Thursday hearing in the Jeffrey Epstein child sex-trafficking case, Epstein’s lawyers provided proof that Epstein was not required to register as a sex offender in the state of New Mexico, where he owns a multimillion dollar ranch. The documented proof showed that New Mexico’s Department of Public Safety could not spell Epstein’s first name correctly. In two instances they spelled it as “Jeffery.”

On Tuesday, Epstein’s lawyers came up with 9 reasons that Epstein should be allowed to be bailed out of jail ahead of trial. One of the reasons provided was that Epstein checked in with a New Mexico detective when he was at his ranch, despite not having had to register as a sex offender. On Wednesday, Epstein’s attorneys included exhibits of emails over the years of Epstein informing authorities when he was staying in New Mexico.

The emails range from 2012 to 2015. One of them was in all caps, others were prefaced with “out of an abundance of caution,” and many showed Epstein hoping “things are well.” On Dec. 18, 2013, Epstein wished the officials a “happy holiday,” saying that “out of an abundamce [sic] of caution” he would be at the ranch from Dec. 20-28.

That was apparently the only email with a subject line. It said, simply, “sex regi.”

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman will announced his bail decision at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Berman’s history of denying bail to wealthy defendants has been cited as an indication of how he might rule tomorrow.

Jeffrey Epstein New Mexico docs by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Image via YouTube screengrab]