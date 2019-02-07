‘Our Hearts Are Broken’: Father of Alleged Jayme Closs Kidnapper Jake Patterson Speaks Out

Patrick Patterson showed up to a Wisconsin courtroom on Wednesday, as his son Jake Patterson appeared for his kidnapping and double murder case. Now, he’s broken his silence, in comments to ABC News aired on Good Morning America.

Jake Patterson is accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs from her home after murdering both of her parents on Oct. 15, 2018. Closs remained missing until she managed to escape captivity and reach safety on Jan. 10, 2019. She identified Patterson as the abductor, and a criminal complaint alleged that he admitted to the whole thing, saying he first saw Closs board a school bus, at which point he knew he wanted to take her.

“I would like to humbly ask people to pray for a complete healing of Jayme’s heart, mind, and soul,” the elder Patterson told ABC.

Jake Patterson went to court on Wednesday for what was expected to be a preliminary examination, where prosecutors would have had to present evidence to show they have probably cause to bring the case to trial. Upon entering the courtroom, Patterson acknowledged that he wished to waive that right and let the case go forward without it. His defense attorney, who has talked about the problems posed by the “very thorough confession” described in the complaint, may have known it would have been a losing battle.

Less than four minutes after sitting down in court, Jake Patterson was being escorted back to jail, turning to his father and saying, “I love you.” Patrick Patterson told his son he loved him too, but he remains distraught over what happened to the Closses.

“Our hearts are broken for their family,” he said. “I’m very sorry for everything that has happened.”

Jake Patterson is next set to appear in court for his arraignment on March 27.

