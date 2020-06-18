Our First Look at Ex-Officer After He’s Booked on Felony Murder Charges in Rayshard Brooks Shooting

Authorities in Atlanta have released a booking photo of Garrett Rolfe, one of two police officers facing criminal charges in the on-duty shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Brooks, who was black, was shot in the back by Rolfe, who is white. Rolfe was fired from his job after the shooting.

Rolfe turned himself in to the Fulton County, Ga. Jail Thursday afternoon, local reports say. A Thursday night deadline for Rolfe to submit to the authorities had been imposed by District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr., who on Wednesday announced that Rolfe would be charged with felony murder and a litany of other charges.

Devin Brosnan, the other officer charges in the incident, turned himself into the jail earlier during the day Thursday.

Brosnan turned himself in around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, reports say, and was released on a signature bond less than two hours later. He and his attorney also on Thursday appeared on MSNBC to refute the criminal case against him.

This is a breaking news report.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]