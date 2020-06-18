Watch Our Live Network Now

Our First Look at Ex-Officer After He’s Booked on Felony Murder Charges in Rayshard Brooks Shooting

Aaron KellerJun 18th, 2020, 4:20 pm
Police, Shooting, Atlanta, Wendy's, Rayshard Brooks, Wendys

Ex-Officer Garrett Rolfe.  Image via the Fulton County, Ga. Jail.

Authorities in Atlanta have released a booking photo of Garrett Rolfe, one of two police officers facing criminal charges in the on-duty shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Brooks, who was black, was shot in the back by Rolfe, who is white.  Rolfe was fired from his job after the shooting.

Rolfe turned himself in to the Fulton County, Ga. Jail Thursday afternoon, local reports say. A Thursday night deadline for Rolfe to submit to the authorities had been imposed by District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr., who on Wednesday announced that Rolfe would be charged with felony murder and a litany of other charges.

Devin Brosnan, the other officer charges in the incident, turned himself into the jail earlier during the day Thursday.

Police, Shooting, Atlanta, Wendy's, Rayshard Brooks, Wendys

Devin Brosnan’s booking photo.  Image via the Fulton County, Ga. Jail.

Brosnan turned himself in around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, reports say, and was released on a signature bond less than two hours later.  He and his attorney also on Thursday appeared on MSNBC to refute the criminal case against him.

This is a breaking news report.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Aaron Keller - On Air Host

Aaron Keller holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University.  He is the anchor and executive producer of The Daily Debrief on the Law&Crime Network.  The broadcast is a recap of the day's most compelling trials and court proceedings.  DISCLAIMER:  This website is for general informational purposes only.  You should not rely on it for legal advice.  Reading this site or interacting with the author via this site does not create an attorney-client relationship.  This website is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney.  Speak to a competent lawyer in your jurisdiction for legal advice and representation relevant to your situation.

You may also like: