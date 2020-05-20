Watch Our Live Network Now

Officials Confirm Worst Fears in Search for Missing Former WWE Wrestler Shad Gaspard

Alberto LuperonMay 20th, 2020, 12:06 pm

Shad Gaspard in 2019

The lifeguard division of the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed the worst fears in the search for missing pro-wrestler and actor Shad Gaspard. They said a body that washed up on shore matched his description.

Officials have said that Gaspard went missing in a riptide incident Sunday afternoon at Venice Beach. He’d reportedly been among a group of people. The wrestler told rescuers to save his 10-year-old son first. They did.

Gaspard made his name with fellow wrestler Jayson Anthony Paul (“JTG”) as a Cryme Tyme, a tag team performing for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).  He was credited in 2016 with stopping a robbery.

“If ever I die tomorrow just know I love you as a brother and friend for ever, even past this life,” Gaspard said in a January 26 text shared from Paul’s account amid the disappearance. This was the day that retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. Gaspard commented on the incident in his social media. (h/t @Uncensored_WWE)

“Tell the ones you love you love them,” he wrote in an Instagram post on January 26. “Tell the ones you hate you forgive them. Help the ones who helped you when no one was there. Help those who need it, While expecting nothing in return. And never forget that tomorrow is never promised so enjoy today.”

Gaspard was mourned widely by members of the wrestling community.

