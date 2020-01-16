NFL Star Odell Beckham Faces Arrest for Slapping Cop on the Ass (VIDEO)

Odell Beckham slapped a police officer’s ass while the dude was working and then taunted him to his face. Fully endorse this arrest warrant out of principle. pic.twitter.com/EIRNpKRO8g — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 16, 2020

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 27, faces an arrest warrant for an incident in which he allegedly touched a cop. The charge is simple battery. This incident happened at the Louisiana State University (LSU) locker room after the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Footage shows him apparently slapping the officer right on the ass.

The NOPD now confirms Odell Beckham is wanted for Simple Battery. The charge stems from in incident in the LSU locker room at the dome after the Tigers won the national football championship. The Cleveland Browns and former LSU wide receiver allegedly spanked a police officer. — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) January 16, 2020

“Uh oh,” said a man on video after the incident. “Uh oh.”

Statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. incident: pic.twitter.com/7cN3jOLCj6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 16, 2020

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter,” the Browns said in a statement posted online. “They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

This isn’t the first time Beckham made news in connection to his appearance at the game. He allegedly gave money to some players after they won their game. If true, this was suspected of violating NCAA rules.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night,” LSU’s school’s athletic department statement said in a statement to ESPN. “Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes.”

