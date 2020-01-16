Featured Posts

NFL Star Odell Beckham Faces Arrest for Slapping Cop on the Ass (VIDEO)

by | 12:42 pm, January 16th, 2020

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 27, faces an arrest warrant for an incident in which he allegedly touched a cop. The charge is simple battery. This incident happened at the Louisiana State University (LSU) locker room after the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Footage shows him apparently slapping the officer right on the ass.

“Uh oh,” said a man on video after the incident. “Uh oh.”

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter,” the Browns said in a statement posted online. “They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

This isn’t the first time Beckham made news in connection to his appearance at the game. He allegedly gave money to some players after they won their game. If true, this was suspected of violating NCAA rules.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night,” LSU’s school’s athletic department statement said in a statement to ESPN. “Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes.”

[Screengrab via 7threeee; h/t Will Brinson]

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. AmboTV