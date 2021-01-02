Nashville Bomber Subscribed to Conspiracy Theories About Sept. 11th, Lizard People, and the Moon Landing

Anthony Quinn Warner of Antioch, Tenn., the suspected Nashville suicide bomber, was apparently a fervent believer in bizarre conspiracy theories culled from the pages of science fiction and the British conspiracy theorist David Icke. To wit: Warner was a Janissary of the popular conspiratorial belief that shapeshifting reptilians and so-called “lizard people” control the levers of power and are tirelessly working against humanity.

BREAKING: Nashville bomber’s bizarre writings reveal belief in aliens and lizard people – he mailed writings two days before Christmas bombing downtown https://t.co/cHms0yNZqa — Ben Hall (@NC5_BenHall) January 2, 2021

According to sources cited by local CBS affiliate WTVF-TV, Warner sent several packages detailing his beliefs to various individuals days before he killed himself in downtown Nashville. One such package reportedly contained a nine-page typewritten letter along with two USB drives. The TV station says the package was “immediately turned over to the [Federal Bureau of Investigation].”

“Hey Dude,” the typed letter apparently begins. “You will never believe what I found in the park. The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable. I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is.”

Warner’s references to lizard people reportedly focus on the idea that these creatures are somehow capable of altering human deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).

Warner also apparently made the following claim about humanity’s alleged reptilian overseers: “They put a switch into the human brain so they could walk among us and appear human.”

Channel 5 also reported that the letter contained references to run-of-the-mill conspiracy theories regarding the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the moon landing, which he reportedly argued had been faked: “The moon landing and 9-11 have so many anomalies they are hard to count.”

But the dead man did offer a somewhat novel spin on alien conspiracy theories.

“September 2011 was supposed to be the end game for the planet,” Warner wrote later on; he asserted that this was the day when aliens began attacking earth.

Warner apparently criticized the media for taking part in a cover-up regarding those alien attacks.

Federal authorities hinted at the bomber’s fealty for conspiracy theories earlier this week, according to various reports.

Channel 5 confirmed those suspicions by releasing a tiny sliver of Warner’s writings on Saturday afternoon.

Manifestos of mass shooters, terrorists and other similar figures are typically published in full. The outlet, however, has made the editorial decision not to publish all of Warner’s writings.

The following justification was given for gatekeeping the information:

While NewsChannel 5 believes summarizing Warner’s letters will provide a better understanding into his state of mind, WTVF has made the decision not to publish them in their entirety. We are attempting to balance shedding light on his mindset prior to the bombing with not giving him unnecessary notoriety.

The letters were said to have been signed by “Julio,” which is reportedly the name of Warner’s dog and a pseudonym he frequently used when emailing friends.

Authorities do not currently believe his conspiratorial beliefs are directly related to the motive for his Christmas Day suicide bombing and are reportedly still struggling to come up with a good explanation.

[image via FBI]

