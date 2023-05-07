Mushroom hunter vanishes during camping trip

Detectives in Jackson County, Oregon are searching for a man who disappeared during a camping trip.

John Early, 65, was last seen Sunday, April 30 in the late afternoon. He and a friend were reportedly on the trip together then separated while mushroom hunting, deputies said.

Early is 6’2’’, weighs about 200 pounds, had fair skin, blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing a “long John style shirt” with a hoodie, jeans, and hiking boots.

Search and rescue teams from Josephine, Douglas, Klamath, and Siskiyou counties are assisting in the investigation. The search teams include ATVs and canine units.

“They have a good approximate location, and there’s a large team out there looking,” Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis said to the Rogue Valley Times. “I would imagine they’re pouring through the woods out there right now.”

If anyone has seen Early or has noticed any suspicious activity in the area, call ECSO Dispatch at (541) 776-7206 and reference JCSO case 23-2406.

