Man Who Shot and Killed Ahmaud Arbery Allegedly Called Him a ‘F***ing N****r’

An investigator for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed an ugly allegation about the man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, 25. Travis McMichael, 34, called the alleged victim a “fucking n****r” after the shooting and before the police arrived, according to testimony from Special Agent Richard Dial. This detail came second-hand from co-defendant William “Roddie” Bryan, 50, the man who recorded video of the fatal shooting, the investigator said.

#AhmaudArbery – We learned in today’s hearing that Travis McMichael referred to Arbery using the N word and frequently used that word according to GBI agent testimony. pic.twitter.com/CQWF2z09c9 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 4, 2020

During cross-examination, Dial said that Travis McMichael had also used the n-word multiple times on social media and phone conversations.

There seems to be no dispute that this defendant was the shooter. The question is whether Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, 64, committed murder, and whether Bryan helped them try to detain the alleged victim.

According to Dial’s testimony, the elder McMichael told authorities that they saw Arbery running, and he said he had a “gut” feeling Arbery was responsible for recent break-ins, though he didn’t know if the man had stolen anything or not.

#AhmaudArbery – The 3 defendants, Travis & Gregory McMichael and William Bryan are not in the courtroom, they are appearing via video. pic.twitter.com/2sBkIX0Q51 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 4, 2020

The investigator also had testimony that showed Bryan kept in touch with Gregory McMichael after the shooting on February 23, and before the arrests last month. According to the account, these defendants discussed the video and the incident. Also, in jailhouse audio from after Gregory McMichael’s arrest, he told an unidentified caller that Bryant was “an ally.”

The McMichaels are both charged with murder and aggravated assault, though Travis is charged as the actual shooter. Bryan is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. In the beginning of Thursday’s preliminary hearing, the state argued that the defendants chased down and “hunted” Arbery. Attorneys for Gregory McMichael have cautioned against a rush to judgment in the case. Kevin Gough, a lawyer for Bryan, has insisted he client wasn’t a “vigilante.”

