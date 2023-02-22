Man gets 60 years to life in prison for the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

A 33-year-old gang member has been sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Eric Holder Jr. was sentenced in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday. He was convicted of the murder of Ermias Asghedom, also known as Nipsey Hussle, last summer.

“Nipsey Hussle was a beloved member of our community. He showed a commitment to improving schools within his neighborhood and investing in underserved communities,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement after the conviction. “He also used his platform to advocate for gang violence prevention and to ensure we create thriving communities. His legacy will continue to inspire our work.”

Holder was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder, two counts each of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, prosecutors said.

The jury also found true allegations that Holder personally used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death.

Holder shot Asghedom on March 31, 2019, outside the rapper’s clothing store in South Los Angeles. Two other men also were wounded in the attack. Holder was arrested two days later in Bellflower. He was indicted in mid-2019.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]