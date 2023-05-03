Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Live updates from day 16 of shocking testimony and moments

Stay updated with the latest shocking moments from the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell as jurors continue to hear testimony from witnesses Wednesday on the sixteenth day of testimony.

The 49-year-old “doomsday cult” mom along with her fifth husband, “doomsday prophet” Chad Daybell, are charged in the 2019 deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The kids’ bodies were found in shallow graves on their stepdad’s property in Salem, Idaho.

The couple was indicted for the death of the children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, in May 2021. The cases have been severed and they now face separate trials.

This week’s testimony has focused on the death of Tammy Daybell with medical and law enforcement testifying about her death and the events leading up to it.

Jurors also heard from Alice Gilbert, a family friend of Chad and Tammy Daybell, who testified in court Tuesday about Tammy’s health, the couple’s relationship, and Chad’s ‘odd’ behavior after Tammy’s death. Gilbert said she remembers Chad telling her that he had a vision about “Tammy’s time on earth was coming to an end” and “he didn’t see her living past the age of 50.”

The judge ruled that 40 minutes of a podcast Lori Vallow Daybell recorded with others centering around religious ideology could be played for the jury. Each section played for the jury revealed how each she and the others found God.

