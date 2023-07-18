Law&Crime Network Announces First Annual ‘America’s Greatest Detective’ Awards

New York, NY, July 18, 2023 – Top legal and true crime network Law&Crime announces its first annual America’s Greatest Detective awards to honor the brilliant and complex investigative work of crime-solving law enforcement professionals across the country. The individual or team involved in the most impressive and impactful investigation of the past several years will receive a $5,000 cash prize and be named “America’s Greatest Detective.”

Law&Crime welcomes award submissions from a wide range of professions within the community, including local, state and federal police forces, troopers, marshals, fire investigators, forensic technicians, medical examiners, private investigators and more. From this pool of entries, three nominees will be selected to be featured in stories about their investigations on Law&Crime’s social and digital media platforms. Law&Crime will then invite its dedicated audience to vote on who they believe best deserves the title of America’s Greatest Detective.

“There are hundreds of men and women across America who dedicate their lives to solving the most difficult crimes. Through this initiative, we are excited to be able to recognize some of the extraordinary work they do,” said Law&Crime CEO and Founder Dan Abrams.

Law&Crime has partnered with the world’s leading true crime event CrimeCon to present the winner of America’s Greatest Detective at the festival’s CLUE Awards ceremony on September 23 in Orlando, FL. The award announcement will also be livestreamed on Law&Crime’s cable and OTT network as well its YouTube channel with over 5 million subscribers.

To submit your investigative story, please fill out the submission form. Viewers can also watch the award ceremony by visiting Law&Crime’s YouTube channel here.

