Controversial social media influencer and former “Big Brother UK” contestant Andrew Tate spoke out for the first time publicly in a heated interview with the BBC about human trafficking and organized crime charges filed against him and his brother in Romania.



Tate responded, “absolutely not” when BBC correspondent Lucy Williamson asked whether he had raped or trafficked anyone. The former kickboxer and his brother, Tristan Tate, face charges of organized crime, human trafficking and rape.



The former reality TV star took a more combative tone when asked about him admitting to using “emotional manipulation” to get women to work in the web cam industry for him.

‘I know the truth of what happened and you don’t’



“No,” Tate said. “We have an open criminal investigation, I’m absolutely not really sure I’ll be found innocent. I know the case better than you. I know it intimately and you don’t. I have seen all the criminal files and the evidence against me and you haven’t. I know the truth of what happened and you don’t.”



The controversial social media influencer went on to say that he does not believe he will be convicted.

The Tates were released from jail in early April and are currently on house arrest. The investigation by Romanian officials has been ongoing with an indictment expected soon.



Tate has been derided by his critics as a misogynist. He has been permanently banned from TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube over comments he has made about women. He is still active on Twitter.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer weighs in on the case



Ben Chew, a civil attorney who represented Johnny Depp in his successful defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, said he was “taken aback” by Tate’s comments in the interview.



“In light of the serious nature of these charges, I do not think he should be speaking out publicly at this point,” Chew told Law&Crime’s Sidebar podcast.



Chew said he could understand the confidence Tate exudes due to his success as a kickboxer and social media influencer. However, he found the tone to be problematic since Tate faces serious criminal charges and his words will be used against him at trial.



“It might suit him well in some arenas but does not suit him well in the judicial arena, especially interrupting a female interviewer, being sarcastic, telling her she’s not the boss here, seems to give the impression that there may be some truth to the underlying charges. Whether there is or not, it creates a very bad impression,” Chew said.



Law&Crime has requested an interview with Andrew Tate and his lawyers on several occasions. Those requests have been denied to date.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]