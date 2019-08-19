Jeffrey Epstein Signed His Will Just Two Days Before Prison Death

Convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein’s last will and testament was reportedly signed on August 8, just two days before he died in prison of an apparent suicide. Epstein’s death occurred after he was taken off of suicide watch and before a much anticipated child sex-trafficking trial in the Southern District of New York.

The will indicated, among other things, that Epstein was worth $577,672,654, approximately $18 million more than his lawyers claimed when trying to bail Epstein out of prison.

Epstein has offered the payment of $250,000 to each of the two executors of his will, Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn, the secretary and president (respectively) of a charity called Gratitude America, which Epstein previously served as president of. He also named Boris Nikolic, a doctor and scientific advisor to Bill Gates and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as a successor executor, should either Kahn or Indyke not be up to the task. Both Kahn and Indyke have apparently signed on to be Epstein’s executors.

Epstein’s will doesn’t contain details regarding who the will’s beneficiaries actually are, it does mention that Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, stood to inherit 100 percent of Epstein’s estate if the will weren’t prepared, the New York Post reported (a copy of the rest of the will can be read there). The assets listed in the will were about the same as what Epstein’s lawyers claimed he had earlier, with the additional $18 million coming from his “aviation assets, automobiles and boats.” There’s also a section regarding his fine art and valuables collection, but these items still need to be appraised.

According to the documents, Epstein’s assets were as follows:

Cash: $56,547,773

Fixed Income Investments: $14,304,679

Equities: $112,679,138

Aviation Assets, Automobiles, and Boats: $18,551,700

Hedge Funds and Private Equity: $194,986,301

Shares of Maple, Inc. (A U.S. Virgin Islands Corporation which holds the title to Epstein’s New York Apartment): $55,931,000

Shares of Cypress, Inc. (A U.S.Virgin Islands Corporation which holds the title to Epstein’s New Mexico Ranch): $17,246,208

Shares of Laurel, Inc. (A U.S. Virgin Islands Corporation which holds the title to Epstein’s Palm Beach Mansion): $12,380,209

Shares Poplar, Inc. (A U.S. Virgin Islands Corporation which holds the title to Great St. James Island):$22,498,600

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (A U.S. Virgin Islands Corporation which holds the title to Little St. James): $63,874,223

Shares of SCI JEP (A French Company Which Holds Several Apartment Units In Epstein’s Paris Home): $8,672,823

