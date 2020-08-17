Indictment Reveals Real Reason Behind Arrest of InfoWars Correspondent Millie Weaver

Millicent “Millie” Weaver, 29, the correspondent for the Alex Jones-helmed conspiracy-theory website InfoWars, was arrested Friday at her Ohio home and charged with several felonies stemming from a dispute with her mother, documents filed in the Portage County Common Pleas Court show.

Weaver’s arrest, which came hours before she was scheduled to release a “documentary” claiming to show that President Donald Trump was set-up by government officials in the Russia scandal, gave rise to a slew of conspiracy theories, but the truth appears far more mundane.

Weaver, along with her brother, Charles L. Weaver Jr., and boyfriend Gavon Wince, were all charged with one count each of robbery, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, and domestic violence, stemming from an incident with Weaver’s mother Felicia McCarron.

According to the indictment from the Portage County Grand Jury, all three were charged with robbery (a second-degree felony) for “attempting or committing a theft offense, or in fleeing immediately after the attempt or offense, recklessly inflict, attempt to inflict, or threaten to inflict physical harm upon Felicia McCarron.”

The trio also face charges of evidence tampering (a third-degree felony), obstructing justice (a fifth-degree felony), and domestic violence (a first degree misdemeanor). The obstruction charge stems from allegedly communicating “false information” about the dispute in order to hinder law enforcement’s investigation.

A YouTube user claiming to be McCarron reportedly wrote that the charges stemmed from a “family dispute” over a $50 cell phone. That post expressed shock, surprise and disapproval of the charges.

Weaver recorded a portion of her arrest, which she uploaded to YouTube on Friday. In the video, she suggested that she was being detained because of “huge breaking news” that she was about to reveal.

“Guys, I don’t know what’s happening right now. The police have just shown up at my house and they said that they’re arresting me. They said that a grand jury indicted me for something. I have no idea what. This is crazy,” she says, addressing the camera directly. “I’m literally about to break huge breaking news right now, and I’m being arrested, and I have no idea why.”

Responding to inquiries about the arrest on Saturday, Portage County Jail told Wonkette that Weaver’s arrest had “nothing to do with ‘government papers,’ or with exposing the deep state, or with Hillary Clinton’s emails.”

A GoFundMe page launched for Weaver’s legal defense has already raised more than $135,000.

Weaver and her co-defendants are scheduled to appear before Judge Rebecca Dohert at some point on Monday.

Read the full indictment below:

[image via InfoWars/YouTube screengrab]

