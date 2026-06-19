A Jan. 6 rioter who bragged about his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol — and was later pardoned by President Donald Trump — is behind bars again, this time for allegedly threatening to kill a teen on trial for murder.

Edward Jacob Lang, a 31-year-old right-wing influencer, was arrested on June 10, and booked into the Collin County jail in Texas, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

As reported by CBS Texas, court documents allege that Lang was recorded on a livestream saying he was going to kill Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teen who was accused of murdering fellow teen Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco. He is charged with making a terroristic threat, according to jail records.

Video allegedly shows Lang confronting Anthony supporters outside the courthouse on June 4, the first day of testimony, CBS Texas reported.

"He won't be playing basketball," Lang says on the recording. "I will be waiting outside this courthouse. Guess what? Headshot. Done."

Days earlier, Lang was arrested for trespassing after going to David Kuykendall Stadium, where the deadly confrontation occurred, local Fox affiliate KDFW reported.

On June 9, Anthony was convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Anthony and Metcalf encountered each other when Anthony came to the tent for Metcalf's high school during the April 2, 2025, track meet. According to an arrest affidavit, one witness stated that Metcalf told Anthony he had to move his seat in the bleachers. The witness told police that after Anthony was asked to leave, he reached inside his bag and told Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens."

The witness said that Metcalf then reportedly touched Anthony, and Anthony allegedly prodded Metcalf to punch him. Metcalf then allegedly grabbed Anthony, at which point a witness told police that Anthony allegedly "stabbed Austin once in the chest and then ran away." The alleged weapon was reportedly found in the bleachers.

Both Anthony and Metcalf were 17 years old at the time. Anthony said he was acting in self-defense.

"I was protecting myself," he told police at the time. He also reportedly acknowledged that he did stab Metcalf.

Anthony was reportedly "emotional" and "crying hysterically" as he was being taken away from the stadium by officers. On his way back to the squad car, Anthony reportedly said, unprompted, "He put his hands on me, I told him not to." He also reportedly asked officers if Metcalf was "going to be OK."

The case sparked contentious debate over issues of race and bias in the criminal trial. Anthony, who is Black, was convicted by an all-white jury, and he has since been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of Metcalf, who was white.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Lang was arrested in the weeks following Jan. 6, after posting pictures and video of himself at the riot and proudly admitting he was there. He was ultimately convicted and spent a total of four years behind bars until Trump's mass pardon of Jan. 6 rioters in January 2025.

Collin County Sheriff's Office records indicate that Lang remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.