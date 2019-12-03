Get the Stories Behind Shocking Courtroom Footage: Court Cam Premieres Thursday on A&E

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What are the tales behind the most shocking courtroom footage of the day? You’ll find out in the new series Court Cam from Law&Crime Productions. It will debut 9 p.m. ET Thursday, December 5 on A&E with back-to-back episodes.

Viewers can experience indelible courtroom events through the lens of those who were there. In the eight-part series, host Dan Abrams interviews everyone from judges to victims and witnesses who share their experiences on how the action transpired in the courtroom that day.

“We’re going to be talking to them. Bringing them (the viewers) in,” Abrams said in a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

The show is expected to depict a range of moments from the heart-racing to the heart-wrenching.

Few things were more shocking than when abuser Larry Nassar was attacked by a victim’s father at a 2018 sentencing hearing. The disgraced doctor admitted to abusing women and girls during what was supposed to be legitimate medical examinations. A small number of the cases were adjudicated, but dozens and dozens were represented in impact statements. Speakers figuratively ripped into him, and that almost got literal when one dad rushed the defendant in a court room.

“I would ask you to, as far as the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” he said before attacking the admitted abuser.

Court Cam will take you behind the scenes for this remarkable incident.

CRAZY COURTROOM DRAMA! Don’t miss the premiere of “Court Cam” on @AETV Thursday at 9 p.m. hosted by @danabrams. “Court Cam” is produced by Law&Crime Network. pic.twitter.com/VLVqWrBLU2 — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) December 2, 2019

Abrams also pointed at another stunning moment in which a defendant ran out of a courtroom, and jumped over a balcony in an attempted escape. The bailiff who possibly saved this man’s life will speak on Court Cam.

And it’s not just intense video. Abrams promised some light-hearted material, too.

“Basically, what we’ve done is try to pick moments which have been amazing from courtrooms around America,” he said.

Don’t miss the premiere of “Court Cam” on @AETV this Thursday, Dec. 5, at 9 p.m. “Court Cam” is produced by @LawCrimeNetwork and hosted by @danabrams. pic.twitter.com/BL2q6chezU — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) December 2, 2019

(Abrams founded Law&Crime Network, and A&E has partial ownership.)

[Screengrab via A&E]