Gannon Stauch’s Biological Mother Gives Heartbreaking Speech After Stepmom Is Charged with His Murder

The case of missing Colorado boy Gannon Stauch, 11, has reached its next stage. Investigators formally announced that his stepmother Letecia “Tecia” Stauch was arrested in South Carolina for his alleged murder. The child’s biological mother had some choice words for the defendant during an emotional speech on Monday.

“So I urge the media one more time just to hold off on questions until we know that this person–the stepmom that I even trusted–that she will pay 100 percent for this heinous thing she done,” Landen Hiott said.

Investigators aren’t saying what they precisely think the suspect did to Gannon. The new charges are certainly evocative, but authorities declined to explain them in detail, citing the need to protect the prosecution. Letecia Stauch faces a count each of murder in the first-degree of a child 12 years of age by a person in a position of trust; child abuse resulting in death; tampering with a deceased human body; and tampering with physical evidence. She is being held in South Carolina, pending extradition to Colorado.

Now confirmed that not only was Letecia Stauch arrested, but that she is now facing first degree murder charges. This is the same woman who told me a month ago “I would never want someone to think that I would hurt Gannon…that is just not the case.”#GannonStauch https://t.co/8UDI4liIE8 pic.twitter.com/reolsHHFuG — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) March 2, 2020

Investigators said they have not found Gannon yet, but they don’t believe he is alive. They announced they are working on evidence that will narrow down their search.

Gannon was last seen on January 27 at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities have said. Letecia Stauch allegedly told investigators that her stepson was going to a friend’s house, but surveillance video apparently shows the boy stepping into a truck that belonged to the defendant.

“So I ask you guys–I beg and plead of you if you’ve known, or if you see this story, all of you who’ve seen this story–please hold that very close to you because I want to leave this earth knowing that justice was served for my boy,” Hiott said. “And I know that you’ve seen pictures. You’ve seen stories. You’ve seen my little man. He is truly my hero, and I’ve gladly given that to you guys too. That he can be your hero.”

“I’ve heard stories of people that have not prayed in years, and have finally fell on their knees to pray. I know where my son’s at without a shadow of a doubt. So many families have been brought closer together because of this,” she continued. “I know my boy is special and I’ve told my people and my family and friends that Gannon has a testimony. That Gannon has a story. He’s special. And this is his story.”

