‘Exceptional Heroism and Bravery’: U.S. Navy Identifies 3 Sailors Slain in Pensacola Shooting

The U.S. Navy publicly identified the three sailors slain during the shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola. They were:

Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson , 23. He was from Coffee, Alabama.

, 23. He was from Coffee, Alabama. Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham , 19. He was from St. Petersburg, Florida.

, 19. He was from St. Petersburg, Florida. Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21. He was from Richmond Hill, Georgia.

“The sorrow from the tragic event on NAS Pensacola will have a lasting impact on our installation and community,” said Capt. Tim Kinsella, the commanding officer at NAS Pensacola. He credited the three with saving lives. “We feel the loss profoundly and grieve with the family and friends of the deceased. The Sailors that lost their lives in the line of duty and showed exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil. When confronted, they didn’t run from danger; they ran towards it and saved lives. If not for their actions, and the actions of the Naval Security Force that were the first responders on the scene, this incident could have been far worse.”

Authorities say a gunman opened fire at the Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday. He was identified as Mohammed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer training in the United States as part of a joint program between the U.S. and allies. The suspect was killed in the incident, authorities said.

The FBI sought more information on the suspect Sunday. In a press conference Sunday, authorities said they were still investigating the alleged motive behind what happened.

The NAS Pensacola shooter is identified as Saudi national Mohammed Alshamrani. Anyone with information regarding his activites is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. FBI Jacksonville is not aware of any credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time. pic.twitter.com/RNc8ZL89WS — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) December 8, 2019

[Images of Haitham and Watson via U.S. Navy; the Navy did not provide a picture of Walters]