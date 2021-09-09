Ex-Fox News Anchor Ed Henry Must Face Sex Trafficking Suit, as Judge Advances Multiple Claims Against Him and Network

Ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry cannot dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of sex trafficking, as a federal judge advanced several claims against him and the network in a ruling on Thursday.

The developments came in a lawsuit filed by ex-associate producer Jennifer Eckhart roughly a year ago, which opened with a “Trigger Warning” cautioning readers with blaring red text in block capital letters that the complaint contained “Highly Graphic Information of a Sexual Nature, Including Sexual Assault.”

“She asserts that [Henry] is liable for sex trafficking because she says he used empty promises of career advancement to defraud her into coming to his hotel room, then used force to cause her to have sexual intercourse with him,” U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams summarized in a 52-page opinion and order.

The judge, who is the sister of Law&Crime’s founder Dan Abrams, noted that Eckhart’s allegations are not what traditionally comes to mind when the public thinks of the statute.

“To be sure, this is not a conventional claim of sex trafficking,” the judge wrote. “Eckhart has not alleged, for example, that Henry forced her into prostitution or sexual slavery.”

During oral arguments in July, Eckhart’s lawyer Michael John Willemin described Henry’s conduct as “Weinstein-esque, but worse.”

“He hit her,” Willemin said, referring to Henry and his client. “He handcuffed her. He bruised her up. He called her a ‘whore.’ He told her she doesn’t have a choice.”

Ultimately, Judge Abrams found that Eckhart’s allegation fell under the “relatively broad language of the applicable statute,” classifying sex trafficking as the use of “force” or “fraud” to cause a person to “engage in a sex act” for a “thing of value.”

The judge also advanced multiple harassment-related counts against Fox News, though not the sex-trafficking one. The mixed ruling dismissed several counts, while advancing several others.

“At this juncture, the Court concludes that Eckhart has plausibly alleged that the network knew or should have known about Henry’s sexually harassing behavior but not necessarily the specific conduct that amounts to sex trafficking,” Judge Abrams found.

Henry could also be held liable under New York “revenge porn” law for filing racy photographs of Eckhart over the course of the litigation.

“Among other things, she alleges that Henry—through his attorneys—posted nude photographs of her on the public docket in this case in an attempt to ‘victim shame’ her,” the ruling states. “Because Eckhart plausibly alleges that this conduct was indeed intended to ‘shame’ her, and because the Court finds that posting these photographs was not a reasonable litigation tactic, this claim survives, as does Eckhart’s related claim against Henry for violation of New York’s ‘revenge porn’ law.”

Fox News, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Howard Kurtz and Henry did succeed, however, in dismissing a separate lawsuit by Cathy Areu, who will have another chance to amend her complaint.

Representatives for Fox News, Eckhart and Henry did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

This is a developing story.

Read the ruling in the Eckhart case below:

(image via Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

