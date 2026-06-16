Attorneys for Donald Trump and his niece, Mary Trump, jointly told a judge on Tuesday, the day that depositions were supposed to be completed, that the adversaries have "reached a settlement."

"The parties are pleased to report they have reached a settlement and anticipate being able to stipulate to the dismissal of this action with prejudice in the ensuing weeks, following completion of certain conditions," a court filing said, asking New York Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed to adjourn a conference currently scheduled a week from now and to "direct the parties to report on the status of this case by July 1, 2026, in the event this action has yet to be discontinued."

The development comes weeks after Law&Crime reported on a significant discovery win by Mary Trump.

The New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division, First Department, ruled she was entitled as a matter of law to documents that could help her prove she was fraudulently induced into a 2001 Trump family settlement after Fred Trump Sr.'s death, raising the prospect of a "final resolution" in a long-running dispute.

The president's legal team, headed by attorney Michael Madaio, additionally alleged that Mary Trump, the New York Times, and Times reporters "maliciously conspir[ed] against him" in an "insidious plot" to expose his confidential tax records and accuse him of "outright fraud" in the Pulitzer Prize-winning story headlined, "Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father."

Reed relied on his 2022 ruling dismissing Mary Trump's inheritance fraud lawsuit against the president to bar her discovery requests, which her lawyer Ted Boutrous argued on appeal would "result in significant prejudice to Dr. Trump who, for all practical purposes, is now unable to effectively pursue one of her live affirmative defenses."

Despite the president's argument against his niece's attempt to "repackage her previously-dismissed fraud theory," the appellate court ultimately decided to boost the daughter of Fred Trump Jr.'s "affirmative defense" to her uncle's breach-of-contract lawsuit.

In mid-May, the parties told Reed that a short extension could "allow the parties to reach a final resolution" through a settlement.

Law&Crime sought comment from Madaio and Boutrous, but they did not immediately respond. Nor did Boutrous' co-counsel Lee Crain.