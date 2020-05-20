Colorado Woman, 49, Has Been Missing Since Mother’s Day — Here’s What We Know So Far

Where is Suzanne Morphew, 49? The Colorado mom went missing on Mother’s Day, and the cause of that disappearance remains unclear. Here’s what we know about the developing case.

1. She Was Reported Missing on Mother’s Day

Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said they got a report about Morphew’s disappearance on May 10. A neighbor reported her missing. Morphew went out for a bike ride, but hadn’t returned.

A search ensued, involving search and rescue officials and tracking dogs from the Department of Corrections. Nothing turned up, even though investigators looked into the early morning of the 11th. The search picked up again in the early morning hours, with help from the Chaffee County Tac Team and DOC. Again, no result.

Deputies ask that anyone with information call the designated tip line at 719-312-7530. The family is putting up a reward of $200,000.

2. Morphew’s Bike Was Reportedly Found

KKTV reporter Robbie Reynold told Inside Edition that a family friend said that authorities found Morphew’s bike. Sheriff’s deputies didn’t elaborate on the state of the vehicle.

“I had one person describe her to me as happy and active,” Reynold said. “I mean, was at the gym all the time, was biking all the time, was hiking all the time.”

3. Home Held by Investigators

Investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that they were holding Morphew’s home as part of the investigation. Authorities would not confirm if it was being searched, according to KDVR at the time. Her family was not allowed in the residence.

4. Her Husband Made a Plea for Her Return

The missing woman’s husband Barry Morphew appeared in a video asking for help finding her.

“If anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” he said. “We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back.”

5. “Bury That Kind of Thought”

Investigators have not announced any suspects in the case. Bob Morphew, Barry Morphew’s uncle who lives in Indiana, told Fox 21 News that is Suzanne “one of the sweetest people you would ever want to meet.” He said he felt helpless, and wanted the family reunited. The elder Morphew rebuffed the idea that his nephew played a role in the disappearance, saying that “I think they can bury that kind of thought.”

“They’re a loving couple and I’ve never seen any kind of unhappiness with each other or produced by either one of them,” he said. “What you saw on that video from Barry the other day that’s exactly Barry and that’s exactly how he feels. He loves her and he wants her back, he wasn’t putting on. I think anybody that ever knew them at any point in their married life would tell you that they were as loving of a couple as you would find anywhere.”

[Image via Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office]

