Skip to main content

Beheaded lover murder trial live updates: Gruesome crime scene details revealed

Vanessa BeinJul 25th, 2023, 9:16 am
 

 

Stay updated in the case against Taylor Schabusiness, the Wisconsin woman accused of killing her lover, sexually assaulting him, cutting off his head, and dismembering the rest of his body.

The Case

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in court on July 5, 2022. (Image via screengrab from the Law&Crime Network.)

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in court on July 5, 2022.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was arrested in February 2022 for allegedly murdering Shad Thyrion inside his mother’s Green Bay home. Schabusiness cut off Thyrion’s head, sexually assaulted him, then dismembered the rest of his body, investigators believe. The victim’s mother found his head in a bucket. Detectives found Thyrion’s body parts in plastic bags, a storage tote, the bucket, and a box in Schabusiness’ van.

Schabusiness allegedly told investigators she was strangling Thyrion during sex when she realized how much she liked strangling him, so she just kept going.

Several years before he was allegedly decapitated by Taylor Schabusiness, Shad Thyrion appeared in a Brown County, Wis. jail mugshot dated May 23, 2018. He was booked for allegedly resisting/failing to stop/fleeing during a traffic offense.

Several years before he was allegedly decapitated by Taylor Schabusiness, Shad Thyrion appeared in a Brown County, Wis. jail mugshot dated May 23, 2018.

Schabusiness is facing several charges including first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

Stay Updated By Following Our Live Blog

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: