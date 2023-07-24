A 43-year-old white man in Maryland is facing a series of felonies for an alleged mass shooting that took the lives of three of his Latino neighbors — including a father and son — with whom he was in an ongoing feud over street parking.

An Anne Arundel County grand jury on Friday returned a true bill indicting Charles Robert Smith on 42 separate crimes, including three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of race or religious crime resulting in death for fatally shooting Mario Antonio Mireles, 27, Christian Marlon Segovia, 24, and Mario Mireles Ruiz’s father, Nicolas Mireles, 55, authorities announced.

Under Maryland state law, a hate crime is a criminal act that that “appears to be completely or partly motivated by race, color, religion, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender, or disability” and allows prosecutors to seek increased prison sentences for offenders.

According to a press release from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Ann Arundel County, the grand jury also indicted Smith on six counts each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, allegedly committed against six other victims who survived the massacre.

Smith is also facing nine counts of use of a firearm in a crime of violence for the crimes allegedly committed against all nine victims.

The incident allegedly unfolded on the evening of June 11, according to charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Banner. The documents reportedly state that Mario Mireles’ mother was having a birthday party at her home located on Paddington Place when one of the guests allegedly parked in the street and blocked Smith’s driveway. The two families had a long and hostile relationship with one another, court documents reportedly stated.

Smith allegedly went outside and confronted Mario Mireles over the blocked driveway and the encounter between the two quickly escalated and became physical. Prosecutors say Smith then pulled out a firearm during the scuffle.

“During the tussle, Mr. Smith shot Mario Mireles. He also shot Christian Segovia,” police said in the charging documents, per The Washington Post. “Mr. Smith then stood over Mario Mireles and shot him several more times.”

After allegedly shooting Mario Mireles, authorities reportedly say that Smith went back inside his house, grabbed his rifle, and then aimed the firearm through the front window of the residence and began shooting at partygoers. Smith reportedly shot and killed Nicolas Mireles, who had run out to help his son.

The six surviving victims were identified by authorities as Rosalina Segovia, 29, Paul Melvin Johnson III, 28, Enner Joel Cananles-Hernandez, 26, Judith Abundez, 26, Harcinia Ruiz, 58, and Mario Ayala Rodriguez, 29. Of the three who were shot, one suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, the second was struck in the arm, and the third was hit in both the arm and the back, police said during a press conference.

Smith reportedly told police that he began shooting “because they shot at his house.” Police have not said whether anyone else fired a weapon during the incident.

Nicolas Mireles was the father of eight children, including 12-year-old Danny Mireles, who was at the party and watched both his father and brother being shot dead.

“I was just in the car, and I saw everything that happened,” Danny told Baltimore NBC affiliate WBAL-TV.

Danny also provided more details about what allegedly transpired that evening.

“There was an argument because one of my brother’s friends parked in front of this dude’s house. The old lady came out arguing, so my brother came to help them out, and then the dude just comes outside with his gun and points it at my brother,” Danny said. “After that, a whole bunch of my family just go running to him to check if he’s OK, but then the dude comes out again. He starts shooting.”

The boy became understandably emotional when discussing the massacre, visibly tearing up as he spoke about his brother and father’s last moments.

“The dude shot my dad. He killed him,” he said while crying.

Smith, who is reportedly a former member of the U.S. Military, is currently being held without bond.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]